Woman shot while driving on Southern California freeway

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities are searching for suspects after 27-year-old woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving on a freeway near San Diego. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area. The highway patrols says the woman was driving a white Ford Edge in westbound lanes when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and a passenger began shooting. The unidentified woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.  Two male passengers in the Ford were not hurt. Investigators are asking any potential witnesses to contact the highway patrol.

