Kansas college remembers 2 football players killed in crash

HILLSBORO, Kan. (AP) — Officials at a private Christian college in Kansas are vowing not to forget two football players from California who were killed in a crash that also left a third player badly injured. The Wichita Eagle reports that Tabor College’s head football coach, Mike Gardner, described Johnethon Aviles and Christopher Castillo as “two of the most unselfish players that I’ve had ever.” He spoke Friday, five days after the two were found dead at the scene of an early-morning crash on a rural road south of Hillsboro, where Tabor is located. College president David Janzen says a third Tabor football player, Jonathan Medina, remains hospitalized with a serious back injury.