Tim Considine, son on ‘My Three Sons’ sitcom, dies at 81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tim Considine, who played the eldest son, Mike, on the 1960s TV sitcom “My Three Sons,” has died. He was 81. Considine died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. Considine was born in Los Angeles to a show business family and got his first movie role at age 12. In the 1950s, he appeared in two TV Hardy Boys adventures and the Disney serial “The Adventures of Spin and Marty.” He co-starred with Fred MacMurray in the 1959 Disney movie “The Shaggy Dog” and then played MacMurray’s son for five seasons on “My Three Sons.” He’s also known for being a soldier slapped by Gen. George Patton in the 1970 film “Patton.”