Maki, the lemur stolen from San Francisco Zoo, dies at 22

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maki, a ring-tailed lemur who made headlines when he was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens in 2020 and then found and returned, has died at the age of 22. The zoo says Maki died on Thursday after suffering from acute kidney disease and advanced age. He was one of the zoo’s oldest lemurs. A thief broke into the lemur enclosure in October 2020 and stole Maki, who was found a day later at a nearby preschool playground in Daly City. A man was later arrested for the theft. Maki’s caretaker says he “will be forever missed.”