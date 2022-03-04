California cop gets 6 years for shooting mentally ill man

A California police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man nine times as the man drove slowly away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. Danville police officer Andrew Hall received the sentence Friday. Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler says evidence showed that 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was driving 6 miles per hour as Hall fired a barrage of bullets into him. The judge says that violated Hall’s training, put fellow officers in danger and that Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.