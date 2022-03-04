Appeals court curbs reach of asylum restrictions at border

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld sweeping asylum restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 but restored protections to keep migrant families from being expelled to their home countries without a chance to plead their cases. Migrants don’t have to be guaranteed permission to stay in the United States but could be spared from being sent home if they are likely to be tortured or persecuted. They could instead be sent to third countries deemed safe alternatives. Immigration advocates say Friday’s ruling was at least a partial victory.