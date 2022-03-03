Skip to Content
UC Berkeley ordered to freeze enrollment at 2020 levels

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California’s Supreme Court has ordered the University of California, Berkeley to freeze its undergraduate enrollment at 2020-21 levels, denying its petition against a lower court ruling. That means the university will have to accept at least 3,000 fewer students than planned for the upcoming academic year. Thursday’s decision is the result of a legal battle with a resident’s group called Save Berkeley Neighborhoods. The group sued the university in 2018 for failing to address the effect of increased student enrollment on housing, homelessness, traffic and noise.

