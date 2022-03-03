Los Angeles County to drop indoor mask order Friday

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County residents will no longer be required to wear masks at restaurants, bars, gyms, shops and other businesses starting Friday as community spread of the coronavirus continues to decline. Data published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts California’s most populous county in the lowest level of virus transmission. The county’s top health official says the milestone means she would issue a revised health order that aligns with new state guidelines unveiled Monday. Business owners can choose to require masks for both customers and employees.