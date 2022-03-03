Horne scores 13 as Arizona State beats Cal 77-41

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DJ Horne had 13 points to lead five Arizona State players scoring in double figures and the Sun Devils never trailed in their 77-41 win over California. Kimani Lawrence had 12 points and nine rebounds and Jay Heath also scored 12 points for Arizona State. Alonzo Gaffney and Marreon Jackson added 11 points apiece. Jalen Celestine led Cal with 11 points. The Sun Devils used a 22-4 run to take a 24-point lead with nine minutes to play. Heath, Jackson and Horne each hit a 3-pointer in the final 42 seconds of the spurt.