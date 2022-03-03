Court filing seeks to seize Iran oil on US-owned tanker

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks have asked the U.S. government to seize Iranian crude oil suspected to be on an American-owned oil tanker in Asia. The filings Thursday in New York come as U.S. investigators continue to probe the alleged involvement of the Suez Rajan, owned by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management. Fleetscape, the Oaktree subsidiary that owns the Suez Rajan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The filings submitted late Thursday ask American authorities to seize the crude oil and sell it on behalf of families to in part settle an over $3 billion judgment.