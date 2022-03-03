Containment of Southern California forest fire increases

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in Southern California’s Cleveland National Forest is 15% contained and rain is in the forecast after a spell of dry, summerlike heat. As of early Thursday, the Jim Fire has charred 553 acres on the steep slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains northeast of Rancho Santa Margarita. No structures are threatened. The fire erupted late Wednesday morning in Holy Jim Canyon and U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded, assisted by the Orange County Fire Authority and Cal Fire. The fire’s growth slowed later in the day and little fire activity was observed overnight.