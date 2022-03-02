New Dr. Seuss-inspired books to feature diverse creators

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

Sketches by Dr. Seuss that have never been published will see the light of day in a series of books being written and illustrated by a diverse group of up-and-coming authors and artists. The company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss’ works said Wednesday the books will include original stories inspired by previously unpublished illustrations selected from the author’s archives at the University of California San Diego. The announcement comes one year after the business announced it would stop publishing six titles by Dr. Seuss because they included racist images. The real name of the author from Springfield, Massachusetts, was Theodor Geisel.