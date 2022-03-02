Canelo Álvarez picks Bivol, Golovkin for next 2 fights

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Canelo Álvarez has chosen the next series of challenges for himself atop the boxing world. And as usual for the Mexican pound-for-pound superstar, he’s charting a path with his legacy in mind. The undisputed super middleweight world champion will move up to light heavyweight for the second time on May 7 to take on WBA champion Dmitry Bivol. Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin then will complete their trilogy in the late summer or early fall if they both win their bouts in the meantime. Álvarez also intends to take a third fight in December. It all adds up to another busy year for boxing’s most bankable star.