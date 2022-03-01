Los Angeles Lakers sign D.J. Augustin, waive DeAndre Jordan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have waived center DeAndre Jordan and signed veteran point guard D.J. Augustin and forward Wenyen Gabriel. The Lakers also waived Sekou Doumbouya before their home game against Dallas. Jordan was a flop in his only season with the Lakers, who signed the 14-year veteran in September. He has been stuck to the Lakers’ bench since Christmas, appearing in only five games. Augustin appeared in 34 games for Houston this season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in his 14th NBA campaign. Los Angeles is the 11th NBA franchise for Augustin, who averaged 7.7 points and 3.3 assists per game last season between Houston and Milwaukee.