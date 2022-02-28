Road trip with a dog? Tips for making you both happy

By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN

Associated Press

Planning a road trip with your dog? Many people love having their best friend along for their travels. Experts offer some advice for preparing. First, teach your dog to love the car before your trip. Give treats and toys so the car is seen as something fun. Bring blankets, bowls and other items that are familiar and comfortable to the dog. Keep your dog cool and comfortable and never leave them alone in a parked car. Pack medications, vaccination records, an extra leash and collar and an ID tag. Bring a crate in case you need to leave your dog alone where you’re staying. Collapsible bowls and car restraints are recommended. Have at least two days’ worth of extra food and water. And have fun — let your dog explore all the new sights and smells.