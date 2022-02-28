Richard Blum, husband of California Sen. Feinstein, dies

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Richard Blum, the husband of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 86. Feinstein announced her husband’s death in a statement Monday morning that said her “heart is broken today.” She said her husband, a wealthy San Francisco investor, “left things better than he found them” and was devoted to his family. She noted his work for the people of the Himalayas and noted he was a longtime friend of the Dalai Lama. Blum was the chairman of Blum Capital Partners, an equity investment management firm.