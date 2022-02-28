Officials: 2 Tabor College students killed in Kansas crash

HILLSBORO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in central Kansas say two Tabor College students from California have died in a crash near Hillsboro. Television station KAKE reports that the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on a rural road south of Hillsboro. First responders who arrived on the scene of the crash found Johnethon Aviles, of Paso Robles, California, and Christopher Castillo of Tustin, California, dead at the scene. Both were students at Tabor College, located in Hillsboro. A third Tabor student who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.