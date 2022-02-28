Fox’s 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. Trey Lyles scored 24 points, Harrison Barnes scored 23 and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Sacramento snapped a four-game losing streak. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. It was his third consecutive game with at least 30 points since returning from a sprained right ankle.