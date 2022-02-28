Skip to Content
Driver killed in Los Angeles car-to-car shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a driver was killed in a car-to-car shooting in Los Angeles. Police say officers responding around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Valley Glen neighborhood found a man with a gunshot wound who had crashed his car into several parked vehicles. The victim, described only as a man 20 to 30 years old, died at the scene. Officials say he was driving on a residential street when another car pulled up alongside and someone opened fire. There is no description of the shooter’s car, but investigators say there were two people in the vehicle.

