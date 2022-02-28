Chief: Suspect in officer’s killing was detained at hospital

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that the man accused of fatally shooting a Northern California police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend was arrested after he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice told KSBW-TV Monday that Gustavo Morales showed up at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound after Officer Jorge David Alvarado was killed during a shootout with a motorist he pulled over Friday. It was not immediately known if Morales has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.