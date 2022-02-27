Tom Holland and ‘Uncharted’ stay No. 1 at box office

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office. Studio estimates released Sunday say the Sony Pictures videogame adaptation “Uncharted” that stars Holland and Mark Wahlberg led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million. “Uncharted” held well and dropped a modest 46% from its $44 million debut. In two weeks, it’s made $83.4 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters. The Channing Tatum-led “Dog” remained at the number two spot. It declined just 32% with $10.1 million in its second weekend of release.