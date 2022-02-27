Chicharito scores in 90th to lift Galaxy past NYCFC, 1-0

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored in the 90th minute to give the LA Galaxy a 1-0 victory over defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC in the regular-season opener for both teams. The Galaxy had quality chances against NYCFC, but weren’t able to put one in the net until late in the game. Raheem Edwards regained possession just outside of the box and sent an entry pass into Hernandez, who got a short run up the left side, juked defender Maxime Chanot and sent a right-footed shot from 7 yards out past goalkeeper Sean Johnson.