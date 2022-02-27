California Bar investigates after records published online

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The State Bar of California is investigating a data breach after learning that a website published confidential information about 260,000 attorney discipline cases in California and other jurisdictions. The Los Angeles Times says State Bar officials learned about the posted records on Feb. 24. As of Saturday night, all the confidential information that had been published on the website judyrecords.com had been removed. The records included case numbers, file dates, information about the types of cases and their statuses, respondent and complaining witnesses names. The State Bar allows the public to search for case information, but discipline details are not supposed to be available publicly