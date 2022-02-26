Teen boy killed in Concord multi-vehicle crash

CONCORD, Calif. A (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed in Concord in a crash involving several vehicles. The Concord Police Department says in a statement that the boy was struck during a collision Friday between a truck and other vehicles at the intersection of Galindo Street and Clayton Road. Police say the teenager died at the scene and that the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on manslaughter charges. KRON-TV reports the Contra Costa County Fire Department says it received reports of a collision involving two cars and a bicyclist around 3:36 p.m Friday. Fire crews found a bicyclist trapped between a light pole and a car.