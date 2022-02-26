Shepherd scores 28 points, leads Cal over Stanford 53-39

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half and California beat rival Stanford 53-39 on Saturday night. Cal (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) ended its seven-game home losing streak while Stanford (15-13, 8-10) has lost three straight and five of its last six. The game was tied at 4 before Cal scored 19 consecutive points and then took a 35-12 lead into the break. The Cardinal shot an abysmal 14% (4 of 28) that included missing all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half. Spencer Jones scored 10 points to lead Stanford.