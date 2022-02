SAN DIEGO (AP) — Francis Nwaokorie had a season-high 23 points to lead five players in double figures and help UC San Diego fend off Cal State Fullerton 81-76. Toni Rocak added 20 points for the Tritons (12-15). Damari Milstead, E.J. Anosike and Tray Maddox Jr. all scored 18 for the Titans (17-9).