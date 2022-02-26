Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Corporate partnerships keep falling for Phil Mickelson in the wake of his shocking comments about Saudi Arabia and his involvement in a proposed super league the Saudis are funding. The Desert Sun reports that Mickelson no longer will be tournament host of The American Express in the California desert. And the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation will no longer be the charitable arm of the PGA Tour event. Callaway says it is pausing its relationship with him. KPGM and Amstel Light already have cut ties and Workday says it won’t be renewing the deal next month.