Gonzales leads BYU’s 82-52 rout of Pacific in season finale

STOCKTON, Calif (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to spark BYU to an 82-52 rout of Pacific in its regular season finale. The Cougars cap a 25-2 regular season and earn the West Coast Conference’s top seed into next week’s tournament in Las Vegas with a 15-1 conference record. BYU earns a bye into the first of two semifinal games on Monday, March 7 in Las Vegas. Pacific, the No. 10 seed into the tournament, faces a first-round game Thursday afternoon.