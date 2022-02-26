Daytona champ Cindric takes pole in wild session at Fontana

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Cindric followed up his Daytona 500 victory by earning his first career pole in the NASCAR Cup series at Auto Club Speedway during a tumultuous debut for the new practice and qualifying format at intermediate tracks. Cindric posted the fastest average lap speed in his Team Penske Ford at 174.647 mph. He held off Erik Jones (174.157 mph) and capped an eventful morning for NASCAR’s first practice and qualifying session on a 2-mile oval with its Next Gen cars. Several drivers spun and several others crashed while learning how to control the Next Gen car on new tires amid gusty winds.