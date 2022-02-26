Skip to Content
California police officer shot to death, suspect arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in Northern California has been killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man he stopped for a traffic violation. Officials say Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado pulled over a car Friday night and the traffic stop turned into a shootout. At a news conference with several officials Saturday, Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said Alvarado’s actions during the confrontation helped them arrest the suspect. Filice gave no other details. 

