Brink, Wilson lead No. 2 Stanford over Washington

By RICK EYMER

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington 63-56. Cameron Brink had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford, including two critical boards on the defensive end the final 40 seconds. Lexie Hull added 15 points. Wilson made three of four free throws in the final 34 seconds to make it a two-possession game when the Huskies called timeout with 22 seconds remaining. Lauren Schwartz scored 16 points to lead Washington, which entered on a two-game winning streak after losing its first 11 in conference play.