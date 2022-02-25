Widespread freezing temperatures chill California again

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Central Valley and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California have been under overnight freeze and frost warnings again. Subfreezing temperatures early Friday also put the coastlines of Del Norte, Humboldt and Mendocino counties under a hard freeze warning. The San Francisco area weather office says temperatures on the third morning of the cold spell are running a few degrees warmer than 24 hours earlier and building high pressure will start a gradual warming trend. The freezes arrived after an early bloom of California’s almond trees. Fresno County Farm Bureau President Ryan Jacobsen says tells television station KSEE the total impact of the freezes won’t be known until about May.