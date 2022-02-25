Student stabbed, another detained in California school fight

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — One Southern California student was stabbed and another detained during an altercation at a high school that prompted the campus to shelter in place. The injured student at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo was taken to the hospital Friday with wounds that were not life-threatening. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Mission Viejo Police Services says the other student was detained and authorities recovered a knife. Authorities say the fight was an isolated incident. Both students were described as juvenile males. The school’s campus was ordered to shelter in place for more than two hours. Mission Viejo is about 50 miles south of Los Angeles.