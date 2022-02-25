California governor ends 12 emergencies, but not for COVID

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially ended multiple state emergencies. But he said the coronavirus emergency lives on and won’t end anytime soon. Newsom on Friday officially ended 12 different emergency declarations. An emergency declaration gives the governor authority to change or suspend state laws. Newsom has issued 561 orders during the statewide coronavirus emergency declaration. Friday, Newsom announced he would end 52 of those orders, leaving only 30 in place. Newsom said those orders are important for testing and vaccination. But Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley said it was outrageous for Newsom to continue to cling to his emergency powers.