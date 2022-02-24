Oscar-nominated ‘MASH’ actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Kellerman, the Oscar nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH,” has died. Kellerman’s publicist says she died Thursday of heart failure in Los Angeles. She was 84. Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She appeared in the 1986 comedy “Back to School” with Rodney Dangerfield. She was nominated for an Emmy for a role on “The Young and the Restless.” But she would always be best known for playing straitlaced army nurse Major Houlihan. She was nominated for an Oscar for the role.