No. 19 BYU women beat Santa Clara, clinch share of WCC title

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 28 points, and No. 19 BYU clinched a least a share of the West Coast Conference title with a 103-66 rout of Santa Clara. BYU (24-2, 14-1 West Coast Conference) secured the top seed into the conference tournament and wins the regular-season championship outright if it beats Pacific. The Cougars last regular-season title was in 2015-16. Harding was 11 of 14 from the floor and is 25 points shy of a career 2,000 points. Lara Edmanson scored 20 points to lead Santa Clara (14-13, 8-8).