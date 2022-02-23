Storm brings rain, wind, snow and freeze to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snow and ice is making travel dicey on many of California’s mountain highways as a very cold and windy storm moves through. Many parts of the state are experiencing freezing temperatures early Wednesday and a widespread hard freeze is predicted for early Thursday. Chains have been required on major Sierra Nevada routes and icy conditions have disrupted travel over Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles. Showers and snowfall are expected to wind down through the day as the cold low pressure system centered over Nevada moves east and and weakens.