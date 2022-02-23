F1 speculation swirls as Herta heads into IndyCar opener

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Herta is again the center of frenzied speculation about his future. Michael Andretti has said he’d take the 21-year-old to Formula One if he could land a team, and Mario Andretti last week revealed that Michael has applied for an expansion team. It likely means a new plan is in place for Herta, who opens the IndyCar season on Sunday as the defending race winner in downtown St. Petersburg. Herta said all he can do is focus on his current job and wait to see what happens with Andretti’s latest bid.