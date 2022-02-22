New Hampshire reaches $25M deal with Monsanto over PCBs

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

New Hampshire has reached a $25 million settlement with Monsanto over what the state says has been widespread PCB pollution. The state alleged that Monsanto and spinoff companies Solutia and Pharmacia are responsible for contamination of public property, water and other natural resources. It also alleges that the PCB contamination is much more widespread than previously thought and that the companies knew of the dangers but failed to warn the public. PCBs are toxic industrial chemicals, now banned, that have accumulated in plants, fish and people for decades. Monsanto has denied any wrongdoing.