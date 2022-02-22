California officials say 2 inmates killed 19-year-old inmate

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California corrections officials say a 19-year-old man sentenced to life in prison last year for murder has been killed by two other inmates at a state prison. Officials say employees at High Desert State Prison in Susanville saw the inmates attack Michael Hastey with manufactured weapons last Friday in an exercise yard. In June, Hastey was sentenced in Trinity County to life in prison with the possibility of parole. News accounts say he was convicted as an adult for the January 2019 stabbing of Nathan Purdue during a jealous rage.