Cold front to bring light rain, snow and wind to California

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A cold front approaching California is expected to bring scattered rain, wind, light snow and cooler temperatures starting Monday. The National Weather has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada, where light snow was expected down to the 200-foot level and gusty winds along ridgelines could affect ski areas and cause travel difficulties for high-profile vehicles. The weather service issued a winter weather advisory, anticipating a dusting of snow down to the 2000-foot level. Freezing temperatures expected Thursday threatens to damage flowering fruit and nut trees in the Central Valley.