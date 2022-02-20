Analysis: A rough Sunday for Norman as rival tour rejected

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Norman has had his share of rough Sundays in major championships. He had another one without a club in his hand. Norman’s hopes for a Saudi-financed golf league took one hit after another. The biggest blows were Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau saying they plan to stick with the PGA Tour. It capped a dynamic week of speculation and what now appears to be a sudden demise of Norman’s plans. Rory McIlroy is the first player to reject it. That was two years ago. With so many players not going, McIlroy believes the league is dead in the water.