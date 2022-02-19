Wood, Robertson propel Portland past Pepperdine 77-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood scored a career-high 24 points, Tyler Robertson had a go-ahead three-point play and scored 22 and Portland held off Pepperdine 77-74. Robertson added nine assists for the Pilots (16-12, 6-6 West Coast Conference), who have won five straight. Robertson’s basket and free throw came with 27 seconds remaining and gave Portland a 75-74 lead. Kristian Sjolund sank two foul shots with 5 seconds to go to cap the scoring. Jan Zidek had 22 points to pace the Waves (7-22, 1-13), who have dropped four straight games. Houston