Feds say BART’s San Jose extension likely delayed till 2034

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal analysis says the planned extension of Bay Area Rapid Transit into San Jose could be delayed until 2034, adding four years to the timeline. The Bay Area News Group says the new report raises concerns about the Valley Transit Authority’s ability to deliver it on budget and on schedule. The agency says it won’t update its anticipated cost and schedule for the project until it awards four major contracts, including one for tunneling and trackwork slated to be finalized this summer. The transportation project would bring BART into the core of the Bay Area’s largest city.