Brittany Force takes No. 1 spot in NHRA Winternationals

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. Force had a 3.661-second run at 333.91 mph in the final qualifying session, giving her 33 career No. 1 qualifiers. She drove to 12 No. 1 positions a year ago. Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, and Erica Enders was the fastest in Pro Stock. Defending season champion Capps raced to his 30th career No. 1 qualifier with a 3.857 at 332.43 in a Dodge Charger in the final session. Enders earned her 24th No. 1 qualifier with her 6.521 at 210.44 from Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro.