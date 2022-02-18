NTSB releases documents on fatal 2020 California bus crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — National Transportation Safety Board documents show that a bus that crashed on a rain-slick Southern California highway two years ago, killing three people and injuring 18, had worn rear tires. The release of the case docket Friday means the NTSB is moving toward determining the probable cause of the Feb. 22, 2020, crash on Interstate 15 in north San Diego County. The bus operated by Executive Lines Inc. had four rear wheels in dual configurations on each side. Tread measurements showed that one tire was in a condition that required immediate replacement and the other three rear tires were “marginal.” A telephone message seeking comment from Executive Lines was not immediately returned.