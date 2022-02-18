Fire damages downtown Los Angeles commercial building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An intense fire has burned a downtown Los Angeles commercial building. More than 100 firefighters were brought in early Friday to battle the fire, which was declared a major emergency. The Fire Department says firefighters made quick progress against flames on the first floor but the fire extended through the second floor and into the attic. Firefighters working in thick smoke on the roof cut holes to vent the heat to prevent total loss of the structure, which had signage indicating it was a toy company. Preliminary information indicated that the fire began outside and extended into the building. Arson investigators have been called in.