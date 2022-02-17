Edmonton routs Ducks 7-3; Oilers unbeaten under Woodcroft

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-3 to remain unbeaten under new head coach Jay Woodcroft. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who are 9-1-2 in their last 12 outings and 4-0 under Woodcroft. Mike Smith made 27 saves. Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod each chipped in a pair of assists. Adam Henrique, Sonny Milano and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row. John Gibson allowed seven goals on 41 shots.