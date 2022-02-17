1 killed, 2 hurt in crash of stolen Amazon delivery truck

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say one person is dead and two injured after a stolen Amazon delivery truck barrelled into a building in South Los Angeles. Authorities say the truck apparently was stolen during a delivery at around 2 p.m. Thursday and driven away before crashing into a parked car about a half-mile away and ending up on a sidewalk. A street vendor was pinned between the truck and the building and died at the scene. Two other people received minor injuries. Police say the driver fled but a witness followed him and called 911, leading to his arrest.