Judge is first Latina nominated to California’s high court

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated an appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. San Diego appellate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated Tuesday to fill the vacancy Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar left when he stepped down. Guerrero grew up in the Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court judge and currently sits on the 4th District Court of Appeal. Newsom says Guerrero brings a keen legal mind and diverse range of experiences. She must be confirmed to the high court by a three-member panel.